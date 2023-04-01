In a joint operation conducted over the past two weeks Capital Police managed to seize 765.85 grams of drugs worth around 90 lakhs and apprehended 21 drug peddlers, said an official statement.

The police also arrested a Dimapur-based drug supplier with 311 grams of Heroin, the highest seizure of drugs in a single case by Capital Police.

As per the statement, the police conducted several operations, and one such raid was conducted on March 22 where one alleged drug peddler was caught with 18.37 grams of heroin.

''The police team then worked out the details of suppliers of Jumba Loya and they were identified as one Sonu based at Banderdewa and Sanjay based out of Gumto.

Further, both Sonu alias Moniram Das and his accomplices Rohit and Kunal from Banderdewa were arrested by the team and 56.85 grams of heroin were seized from them,'' it added.

The police also arrested one Gumto-based supplier Sanjay by laying down a trap and recovered 50.06 grams of heroin.

A total of 125.28 grams of suspected Heroin has been seized in this case and five have been arrested identified as Jumba Loya, Moniram Das, Sonu Das, Rohit Borah, Kunal Chetry, and Vikash Doley

Meanwhile, in a separate case, based on intelligence inputs from other sources, on March 28, the police team arrested one Amir Ali, an Assam-based drugs supplier who had come to Sood village to hand over drugs and from his possession seized 114.81 grams of heroin.

''His accomplices Debojit Mili and Habijul Islam were also arrested,'' it added.

The same police team then trapped Amir Ali’s supplier and one of the biggest suppliers of narcotics in ICR one Dimapur based supplier one Jabir Hussain 28-year-old and his accomplice Reena Biswas, 29-year-old in the Chimpu area on March 30 who had come to Itanagar to hand over drugs worth more than 30 lakh and weighing around 311 grams leading to registration of Chimpu Ps case no.15/23 US 12(c)/27(A)/29NDPS act.

The investigation into the finances and contacts of Jabir revealed the names of many of his associates who procure drugs from him and then sell them to youngsters in ICR.

''We believe that the arrest of Jabir will comprehensively hamper the drug trade in ICR as he is one the biggest suppliers of drugs in our state and till now as per our estimates, he has sold drugs worth more than 3 crores in ICR. We are committed to bringing down his entire supply chain and arresting all his associates,'' the statement further said.

It further said that the operation by the Naharlagun Police team has led to the registration of three cases in three different police stations and the arrested of 10 drug peddlers, seizure of more than 550 grams of heroin within a week.

The other police stations in ICR have too been active and on March 31, the Itanagar police team led by Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, Inspector Yomken Riram, Inspector Ongsa Ronrang, Ct Sandeep Yadav, Ct Nabam Chakum, and Ct Lucky Tacho arrested four habitual drugs peddlers of ICR and seized 137.5 grams of heroin before it could be sold out

Earlier, the Banderdewa Police team also arrested one peddler identified as Binbi Ligo, and seized 29.1 grams of suspected heroin in case no. 6/23 u/s 21(a) NDPS Act.

''On March 24, police in Chimpu arrested one peddler identified as Jakla Boro alias Tekla Gohpur in Assam and seized 26.93 grams of heroin from him. Later, on March 31, police in Nirjuli registered case no.29/23 US 21(A)/27NDPS act and arrested two drug peddlers identified as John Tawe and Dependra Singh Shekawat and seized 18.9 grams of heroin,'' the statement added.



After a concerted effort last year, in 2023 Police continued its war on drugs and registered a total of eight cases, arrested 21, and seized 894 .131 grams of suspected Heroin.

Capital Police also urged people to share information about any such illicit activities with them and have also reiterated their warning to drug peddlers and suppliers to either mend their ways or face jail time.

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