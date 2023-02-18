In the latest development to the ongoing protest over the Arunachal APPSC paper leakage scam, ten members of agitating protestors meet CM Pema Khandu on February 18.

As per reports, amid the ongoing protest which has entered day two in the capital city of Itanagar, around 10 protestors took off the street and went to the Civil Secretariat to meet the CM.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu appealed to all agitating youths and the general public to understand the situation and maintain peace. In a letter inviting the students, CM Pema Khandu has requested students to come for a discussion regarding their 13 points demands on February 18 at 11 am at his office in Civil Secretariat.

The letter stated, "You are aware that from day one, the State Govt has strongly condemned the unfortunate paper leakage matter in APPSC."

Also Read: Arunachal 'APPSC' protest: CM Pema Khandu invites aspiring students to come for discussion on 18th February

The letter further stated that the State Government has been deeply concerned with this unfortunate incident and has proactively dealt with the matter and added that the development of each action taken by the State Government had been deliberated with the Stakeholders from time to time.

The letter further read "However, looking at the turn of events today. Hon'ble Chief Minister has invited and has requested your presence at 11:00 AM on 18th February 2023, 6th Floor, State Civil Secretariat to deliberate all your issues in the matter and reach a solution which is in the larger interest of the State. Kindly make it convenient to attend the said meeting."