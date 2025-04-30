The Department of Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs (LM&CA), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, carried out a routine inspection at the Naharlagun Market area in Papum Pare/Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to curb unfair trade practices and ensure consumer protection.

The inspection team was led by Debia Tana, District Consumer Protection Officer (DCPO)-cum-Assistant Controller, along with Inspectors Tao Tasar and Tarh Sonu from the Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs Department. The operation was conducted in coordination with police personnel from Naharlagun Police Station.

The primary objective of the inspection was to monitor price regulation, verify weights and measures, and ensure compliance with the Legal Metrology Act 2009, the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011, and the Arunachal Pradesh Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Rules 2011. The team closely examined product labeling, packaging, and measurement tools used by traders.



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As a result of the inspection, eight traders were booked under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 for using unverified weights and measures while two others were booked under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 for selling non-standard packaged goods.

This initiative forms part of the state government's larger push to uphold fair market practices, control price inflation, and ensure accurate commercial transactions that build consumer trust.

DCPO Debia Tana appealed to all traders to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Legal Metrology laws to avoid penal actions. He also urged consumers to remain vigilant, understand their rights and responsibilities under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and report any irregularities they encounter in the marketplace.