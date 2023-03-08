Thirteen corporators of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) have written to state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, seeking a change of mayor of IMC alleging a lack of transparency and financial mismanagement.

However, the mayor Tame Phassang denied the allegations and claimed that corporators getting brainwashed by politically motivated forces.

It has been learnt from the sources that more than 13 BJP corporators of IMC were campaigning against the incumbent Mayor for the last one month staying in secret locations.

Also Read: Arunachal fire incident: Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor slams fire department for its negligence

In December 2020 the two Municipal elections took place for Itanagar and Pasighat of Arunachal.

Out of twenty corporators in Itanagar Municipal Corporation BJP initially won 10 seats, Janata Dal-United won 8 seats and NPP won 1 seat.

To get a majority and hit the magic number of 11, the NPP corporator gave support to the BJP and later demanded the deputy mayor post for the deal.

On 14 January 2021, Tame Phassang got elected as a Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation and Biri Bassang of the National Peoples party as a Deputy Mayor of IMC after the meeting.

On 25 August 8 JDU Corporators and one lone JDU MLA Itanagar joined BJP in presence of JP Nadda, National President BJP at New Delhi, this delegation was led by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu and by his will.

Letter dated 27th Feb 2023 to the President of BJP Arunachal Pradesh mentioned that the majority of the elected corporators of Itanagar Municipal Corporation have lost hope and confidence in the leadership of the incumbent Mayor IMC Tame Phassang and have submitted a representation to move a motion of No Confidence against him (incumbent Mayor Tame Phassang) on dated 24/01/2023 to the Commissioner IMC under the mandated provision of Municipality act and rules, but on the intervention of the party high command and the Chief Minister of Arunachal, corporators are complied by withdrawing our representation dated 24/01/2023 and have been waiting for a very inclusive and positive decision of the party high command.

And in order to safeguard the sanctity of the BJP party and in order to streamline the work culture in IMC, the corporators have taken up the present steps.

In addition, we have submitted our reservation on aid and advice from your good self and from the Chief Minister in our representation date of 10th February 2023.

Currently out of 18 BJP corporators of IMC signatures of 13 were submitted together.

Tame Phassang Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation while speaking to the media informed about the present scenario and stated the rebellion of corporators was unfortunate and misguided by individuals from politics for self benefits.

"I heard about the rebel corporators making camp and groups against my leadership and saw their sign letter but how much it is true I cannot justify. I am a prominent worker of the BJP party from day one since its inception in our state. I will remain in the party till my last breath as I dedicated my whole life towards its growth in Arunachal. Regarding the present scenario, my message to all is for me, the party comes first above and the decision of the party will be the final one, If Party's high command will direct me to leave this Mayor post of Itanagar Municipal Corporation I will happily obey the decision and immediately resign from the Mayor post.

"From my side, I have no grudge or complaint from any of my corporators but will follow the party decision following the discipline," the Mayor added.

President of BJP Arunachal cum MLA Seijosa Biyuram Wahge while talking to media on this issue said, "I know that it been one month this turbulence in IMC is going on but for any good results it takes time and the core group will decide the final call. I called both the groups' rebel and supporting corporators and soon an amicable decision will come out. I being a President of the BJP state unit cannot dictate anything as our party is a party with a difference and high command will give the final decision after getting information from the core committee group formed for this issue."

Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency talking exclusively to India today NE stated that the BJP party never speaks regarding such

internal issues on TV or media.

"Solution of this internal fight in Municipal Corporation of Itanagar will be done soon under the dynamic leadership of present CM Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein" Gao added.