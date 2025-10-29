Arunachal: 13-year-old domestic help dies by suicide; police probe underway

A tragic incident shocked the Capital Complex on Wednesday morning, October 29, after a 13-year-old girl, employed as a domestic helper, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the terrace of an eight-storey building in Upper Police Colony, E-Sector, Naharlagun.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. The minor, a school student from Longding district, was residing at her employer’s residence when the incident took place.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death at the Naharlagun Police Station and have begun a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the girl’s death.

“The motive behind the alleged suicide is under investigation,” a police official said, confirming that the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has been notified. Authorities have also reviewed CCTV footage from the building and are recording statements from possible witnesses.



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The girl’s body has been sent to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) for post-mortem examination, with the report awaited.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over the exploitation and vulnerability of minor domestic workers in urban households. Activists have urged the authorities to probe possible child labour violations or negligence and to ensure justice for the victim.

Officials have assured that all angles—including possible abuse, exploitation, or coercion—will be thoroughly investigated.

This remains a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.