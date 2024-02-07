The 13th session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh is set to commence on February 8, 2024.

This two-day session will be held at the Legislative Assembly in Itanagar, starting at 10:00 a.m.

During this session, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also serves as the state finance and planning minister, is expected to present the Eleventh Report of the Business Advisory Committee.

Further Chowna Mein will also introduce the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

On the otherhand, Nakap Nalo, Minister of Land Management will also introduce the Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement and Records) (Amendment) Bill, 2024.



Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Centre sanctions funding of over Rs 3000 crore for three major road projects

Bameng Felix will introduce the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and CM Khandu is set to introduce the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-organisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

This assembly session is particularly significant as it marks the last session of the 7th legislative assembly before the upcoming elections.

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly consists of 60 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies. Bordumsa-Diyun is noted as the only unreserved constituency among these.

The current Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is Pasang Dorjee Sona, who has been serving since May 2019.

The assembly plays a crucial role in the governance and legislative process of the state, and the budget session is a key event where financial allocations and legislative priorities are discussed and decided upon.