18 detainees booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 2014 (UAPA) got released from jail.

As per sources, the detainees wrote an undertaking to clarify that they will never involve themselves in bandh call activities or in any unlawful activities.

On the otherhand, the second phase will also be held wherein more detainees are likely to be released soon.

The released detainees are- Yowa Topu, Kaki Yarda, Gyamar Tayu, Prem Dada, Pasand Kochak, Dangi Pabin, Tadar Nanyi, Sogi Rina, Sasi Lamnio, Melung Lamnio, Kahayang Lamnio, Tolum Yarik, Takam Anu, Yura Yaka, Gora Yallong, Rian Pabing, Tadar Panung, Pungni Lamnio.



Also Read: Arunachal: Proclamation issued for accused individuals in unlawful activities case

The Home Department in an order mentioned, "The District Magistrate, Capital, Itanagar in the exercise of powers under Section 3(1) of the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014 has issued an order of detention vide Memo No. DM/ICC/AP UAPA/OL/2O23-L71825 dated 9th May 2023 against the said accused.

AND WHEREAS, in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 3(2) of the said Act, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has approved the said order of detention passed by the District Magistrate, Capital Itanagar vide Memo No. HMB (B)-02l2018(Pt)/361/15 dated 16th May 2023.

AND WHEREAS, the Advisory Board after considering the Case Diary and materials

available on record placed before them is of the unanimous opinion that all the said accused may be released from detention.

NOW, THEREFORE, after consideration of reports of the Advisory Board dated

26.05.2023, under Section 12(1) of the said Act, and in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 14(1) of the said Act, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh is pleased to revoke the said order of detention passed by the District Magistrate, Capital, Itanagar vide Memo No. DM/ICCIAPUAPA /07/2023-77 /825 dated May 2023 and the said person, be released forthwith."

Earlier on May 20, the authorities in Arunachal Pradesh issued proclamations requiring the appearance of three individuals accused of participating in a recent capital bandh call that disrupted peace in the state. The proclamations, made under section 82 of the Arunachal Pradesh Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, 2014, have been issued against Teli Yamang, Techi Puru, and Tadak Nalo.

The Preventive Detention orders were initially issued against Teli Yamang, wife of Teli Legi, for her involvement in declaring a three-day capital bandh call from May 10 to 12, 2023. However, despite the authorities' efforts to apprehend her, Teli Yamang has absconded and is evading police detention, compelling the authorities to declare her a proclaimed offender.