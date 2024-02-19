Two of the three coal business workers, who were abducted on Sunday from Phinbiro, Arunachal Pradesh, have been released on Monday.

The workers were reported missing from the Lyngok Longtoi circle of the Changlang district, and it was suspected that unknown miscreants from militant organizations were behind the abduction.

The released workers, Gyan Thapa and Lekhak Bora, were found in the jungles, while the location of the third worker, Chandan Narzary, remains unknown.

All of the abducted individuals were employed at the coal business of Sibu Sarkar and Ranjit Thapa. Arunachal Police initiated a search operation for the missing workers on Sunday itself.

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