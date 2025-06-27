Arunachal: 20-year-old woman dies in suspected train accident near Doimukh

A 20-year-old woman, identified as Kajal Bariak of Tarraso village under Balijan Police Station, lost her life in a suspected train-related incident early Friday morning near Kolma, Doimukh.

According to Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar, preliminary findings suggest that the woman, who was employed as a domestic worker in the area, may have jumped in front of the Donyi Polo Express between 6:30 and 7:00 AM as the train was heading from Guwahati to Naharlagun. Her body was later discovered near the railway tracks, close to Tana Hari Fish Farm.



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Doimukh Police promptly reached the site after receiving alerts from railway staff and passengers. A case of Unnatural Death (UD) has been registered at Doimukh Police Station, and the body has been sent to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death.

SP Gusar issued a public advisory, urging morning walkers, domestic workers, and local residents to avoid walking near railway tracks and to remain vigilant. "We appeal to the public to stay alert and exercise extreme caution near railway lines to prevent such tragic incidents," he said.