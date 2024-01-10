To promote Unity in Diversity in India, 250 Students from 17 Indian states gathered at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly for National Integration Camp intending to achieve brotherhood and know Arunachal in particular and the Northeast as a whole.

The Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona interacted with over 250 youths from various parts of the country during their visit to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly today. These youths are participating in the National Integration Camp (NIC) and are currently touring Arunachal Pradesh as part of the programme.

The speaker asked the youths about their experience of visiting Arunachal to which few shared about the local songs/local languages and breaking stereotypes and beliefs about ArunachalArunachal, diversity about Arunachal, and peaceful people. Speaker Sona disseminated unique information about diversified cultures, traditions, and languages and Arunachal should be an example of National Integration and it's like a Mini Bharat.



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The 7-day National Integration Camp (NIC) is currently in progress at Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC).it is Organised by the Regional Directorate of NSS, Guwahati in collaboration with Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar and State NSS Cell, Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, GoAP. , the camp will be from January 5th to 11th, 2024, with the overarching theme "Viksit Yuva, Viksit Bharat."

The theme "Viksit Yuva, Viksit Bharat" resonates with the vision of developing empowered youth for a developed India. The participants will not only partake in cultural events, yoga classes, and literary activities but also showcase the vibrant cultures and traditions of their respective states.

Youth from Orissa also mentioned about the natural flora and fauna and the diversity of the landscape in Arunachal.