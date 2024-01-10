In a significant development for infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian government has allocated a substantial sum of Rs 1,782 crore for the creation of a new 82-kilometre greenfield road.

This road will stretch from Pango to Jorging within the Upper Siang district, marking a strategic enhancement in connectivity for the region.

The project is part of a broader initiative to improve road networks in the state, which includes the ambitious Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) and other inter-corridors, with the overall expenditure reaching approximately Rs 40,000 crore.



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This financial commitment follows a previous sanction in December 2023, where the Centre approved Rs 625 crore for an Intermediate Lane Road connecting Tato to Monigong.

The greenfield road from Pango to Jorging is expected to play a crucial role in bolstering accessibility and could potentially have strategic implications given its proximity to sensitive border areas.

The highway project in Arunachal Pradesh is poised to be a transformative endeavour, with the new road being just one segment of a larger network that aims to facilitate better movement and economic growth across the northeastern state.