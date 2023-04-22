In a joint effort of the Government of India and the Arunachal Pradesh government, 254 4G mobile towers were dedicated to the people in the northeastern state on April 22.

Union Minister for Communications, Railways and Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw; Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju; Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan and Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein along with senior officials from the Central and State Government.

The towers will cover 336 villages and benefit thousands of residents in Arunachal Pradesh.

The beneficiaries shall be able to access to high-speed network connectivity to residents which ensures various digital services in sectors like education, health, e-commerce, and agriculture leading to socio-economic development.

Besides this, over 1,310 Gram Panchayats have been connected with optical fiber under the Bharat Net scheme, and over 1,156 more Towers have been planned to bring digital inclusion.

The 5G services have been recently launched in Itanagar and shall be extended to other areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, praised that in the past 8 years, the Central government's efforts have brought great connectivity for railways, roads, and telecommunications bringing overall connectivity in the State.

Devusinh Chauhan, Union Minister of State for Communications appreciated efforts to bring connectivity by overcoming all challenges and also mentioned about creation of a national postal hub in Itanagar and various initiatives for bringing postal connectivity in the state.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that since 2014, there has been an infrastructural change in Arunachal Pradesh which has resulted in a transformation.

''Digital inclusion has helped in removing corruption and e-governance. 100 per cent e-office is being used and Arunachal Pradesh assembly has implemented e-Vidhan project,'' he added.

''Focused coordination and all out efforts are required to complete by covering remaining sites before timeline,'' he added.

He also focussed on a model of convergence of one plus one as eleven, not two, and said that Arunachal Pradesh is not only referred to as the land of the rising sun but also the land of a rising development.

Also read: APWWS urges women's commission for protection of women working outside Arunachal Pradesh