The 2nd State-Level Annual School Sports Meet 2024 came to a grand conclusion at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Naharlagun, marking a significant moment for youth sports in Arunachal Pradesh. Organized under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha/ISSE by the state government, the tournament focused on the Under-17 Boys and Girls Football categories, showcasing the region's emerging athletic talent.

The final matches saw intense competition, with East Kameng clinching victory over Anjaw in the Girls' U-17 category, while West Siang triumphed over Papum Pare in the Boys' U-17 final. Both teams displayed exceptional skill and sportsmanship, further underlining the potential of Arunachal’s youth in sports.

The closing ceremony was graced by Kento Jini, the Minister of Law, Legislative & Justice, Social Justice Empowerment, Tribal Affairs, Sports & Youth Affairs, who attended as the Chief Guest. ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom was present as the Guest of Honour, adding prestige to the event.

In his address, Sports Minister Kento Jini emphasized the state’s commitment to nurturing sports talent under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. "Arunachal athletes have immense potential, and the government is leaving no stone unturned to unlock this talent," Jini remarked, announcing ambitious plans for international training programs. The government aims to send athletes abroad for advanced training as part of its Mission Olympics initiative, targeting medals at the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games, as well as other international championships.

He further highlighted that every school in the state now has a designated sports teacher and a dedicated period for sports training, ensuring that students are groomed from a young age. "Our athletes have already won hundreds of medals across various sports, and I am confident they will continue to bring laurels to Arunachal Pradesh in future events," Jini said, reaffirming his commitment to the development of sports at the grassroots level.

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