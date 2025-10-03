Arunachal: 32-year-old from Bihar slips off Pongging viewpoint, search ops underway

A 32-year-old man from Bihar’s Gaya district, working as a contractual Assistant Manager with the India Post Payment Bank at Dhemaji Post Office in Assam, slipped into the deep gorge at the Siang–Yamne river confluence while visiting the popular Pongging Viewpoint on October 2.

The victim has been identified as Uma Shankar, a resident of Naser Post Gurua village under Gurua Sub-District of Gaya. Shankar had travelled to East Siang district with three of his friends—Kushantadip Baruah from Dhemaji (Assam), Anup Kumar from West Champaran (Bihar) and Subodh Kumar from Muzaffarpur (Bihar).

According to Anup Kumar, the group had arrived at the viewpoint around 1.15 pm after obtaining tourist permits from Ruksin gate. While they were parking their vehicle, Shankar walked toward the cliff’s edge where a few other tourists were viewing the river confluence. “When we reached near the cliff, we couldn’t find him. Then some youths nearby told us that a man had slipped off,” said Anup Kumar, visibly shaken.



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Shankar’s friends immediately informed the police at Mebo. A joint team from Mebo and Pasighat police stations, led by Officer-in-Charge Akai Chama and Atan Taki, respectively, rushed to the site. Superintendent of Police (East Siang) Pankaj Lamba also deputed a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) unit under Incharge Tokrik Borang. Despite extensive efforts, including attempts to rappel down the slope and drone surveillance, the team was unable to trace Shankar before nightfall.

“Given the dense jungle, steep cliffs and fading light, it was unsafe to continue the rescue tonight. The operation will resume early tomorrow,” said SP Lamba, who is monitoring the situation.

Local villagers crossing the hanging bridge over the Yamne river reported spotting a man-like figure stuck among trees on the slope, raising hopes that Shankar may not have fallen directly into the river. However, SDRF personnel who descended partway down the cliff could not locate him.

Friends of the victim have appealed to residents of Pongging and nearby villages to assist in the search. The authorities also recalled a similar tragedy in August 2021, when a 22-year-old from Jonai, Assam, fell into the same gorge with his vehicle. His body was recovered only after a difficult operation supported by local villagers.

Officials believe that if Shankar is caught in the trees and bushes on the mountainside, his rescue may still be possible. But if he has plunged into the river, chances of survival remain slim.