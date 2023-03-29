More than 100 players from 10 districts and Institutions are participating in the three-day Kalikho Pul Table Tennis tournament which started on March 29.

State Minister of Sports and Forest, Mama Natung and Commissioner-State information cell-Gumjum Haider attended the event as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively.

The third edition of the Kaliko Pul Memorial sate Table Tennis championship began today at the Auditorium hall of Dera Natung Government College and will conclude on 31 March.

The event was organised by Table Tennis Arunachal (TTA).

The objective of the championship is to promote table tennis in the state and bring out budding players.

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The tournament would be made a calendar event soon Minister assured.

Late Kalikho Pul was an Indian politician and former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for a brief time in 2016. He was elected five times from the Hayuliang Vidhan Sabha constituency representing the Indian National Congress. With the support of a few elected members of Congress and the opposing Bharatiya Janata Party, he took the Chief Ministership of Arunachal Pradesh.

However, the Supreme Court of India ruled against this appointment on various grounds. On 9 August 2016, Pul allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his official residence in Itanagar; Pul's supporters protested in Itanagar demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mama Natung, sports minister of Arunachal talking to IndiaTodayNE stated that third time this table tennis tournament was organised in memory of the Late Kalikho Pul as he was a great leader who served his best for the state for a very long term.

Dasanglu Pul MLA of Hayuliang wife of Late Kalikho Pul briefed about the motto of this tournament & stated that Late Pul always had a keen interest in sports activities and worked tremendously for the welfare of youths throughout his lifetime. "Now also Government is focusing on sports activities & as all other events like badminton and football were already present, this table tennis was chosen to be associated with Late Kalikho Pul and this was decided by all our team to make this event as a calendar event"

Son of Late Kalikho Pul, Ojingso Pul briefed about the personality of his late father and stated that he was known as a people's leader for his works ethics and social work"