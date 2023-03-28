Jan Bhagidari, an exhibition primarily for schools and colleges of capital Itanagar and its adjoining areas is being organized by Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly under the theme "Know your Assembly" in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and G20 Secretariat, Arunachal Unit.

This exhibition started yesterday and will end tomorrow i.e on March 29, 2023, and is open to all.

Students from various colleges, schools and universities are participating in this exhibition and learning about the functions of the Legislative Assembly.

Students talking to IndiaTodayNE mentioned it as a rare opportunity, a golden chance to see live the beautiful Legislative Assembly compound, hall, it's visitor gallery, extraordinary Museum and huge library.

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Following the sightseeing of the G20 dedicated park outside Students had an internal tour of the Assembly House and learnt its role and function from the Special Secretary of the Legislative Assembly.

One of the students of Don Bosco college described it as a very good educational experience as all student visitors were made aware of how laws are made first-hand and learnt the subject of Government in practice experiencing the process of how the political system works in democracy and the crucial role of Legislative Assembly which acts as a temple of democracy.

Pema Norbu Thongchi, Special Secretary of APLA cum Nodal officer of G20 talking to India today NE briefed about this initiative "Know your assembly & G20" and stated that these three days exhibition aims to impart knowledge of how the legislatures work inside the assembly & also to let students know about the G20 & it's the motto with objectives."

This exhibition is being organised by Arunachal Pradesh legislative Assembly with the collaboration of the Ministry of External Affairs & G20 unit of Arunachal. We invited students entirely from every college & school of the capital complex to let them see their own legislative Assembly, how it works, how rules and laws are made here, and how schemes get passed inside the assembly Hall. E Vidhan cum paperless concept of Arunachal Assembly was also conveyed to the students. Exhibitions of the G20 summit are being displayed and it's open for all visitor students.

Students from Don Bosco College, Arunodaya university, government schools and many other private schools are willingly participating to see this exhibition by visiting the assembly since yesterday. Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is one of the most advanced assemblies in the entire country, students were taken on tour to see the museum, library, speaker room, corridors, halls, convention hall and G20 display halls", Thongchi added.