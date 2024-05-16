In a significant development, four Zilla Parishad members representing Keyi Panyor/Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh have been disqualified under the anti-defection law.

The decision, made by Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP, comes after the members were found guilty of defecting from the BJP to the NCP (Ajit Pawar) and supporting its candidate ahead of the assembly election.

The disqualification order, issued under the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003, highlights the repercussions of the members' actions. Despite the BJP's expulsion of the defectors for anti-party activities and subsequent appeals, the DC upheld the disqualification after conducting three hearings where arguments were presented by representatives of both the BJP and the Zilla Parishad members.

Central to the disqualification was the misconception held by the ZPMs regarding the district's bifurcation, which led them to believe they constituted a majority in the Zilla Parishad for Keyi Panyor. However, investigations revealed that the Zilla Parishad had not yet been constituted for Keyi Panyor district, raising questions about the legality of the members' actions.

Moreover, the matter of bifurcation was referred to the State Election Commission, which clarified that the Zilla Parishad had not been constituted for Keyi Panyor district. Despite the ZPMs' attempts to rejoin the BJP by withdrawing their resignation, their requests were not considered by the disciplinary action committee of the BJP Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision to proceed with the disqualification during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was also scrutinized, with the matter being referred to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) for clarification before the order was pronounced.

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