Arunachal Pradesh home minister Bamang Felix on March 22, met with student organizations and unions regarding the paper leak case involving the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commissioner.

Felix confirmed that 42 government employees have been arrested so far, 20 of whom are on probation and 22 others are regular employees.

After meeting with members of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee and the All Nyishi Students' Union, the home minister told reporters that the government has agreed to all of their demands.

Felix advised that the investigation into the APPSC's chairman, secretary, members, and all other officials from 2014 to 2022 must begin immediately.

Since the government has already issued a blanket order to investigate, "whoever is involved should be investigated," the minister stated.

He stated that the chief secretary's order has made the district and sessions court in Yupia a fast track court.

"The public authority has proactively mentioned the commission for setting up of a complaints redressal panel," he said.

The minister stated that the case of Mudang Yabyang, a disabled person, would be reexamined once the APPSC officially began.

He informed the directorate that a letter regarding the matter had already been sent to the directorate on March 10 in response to the state's demands for an investigation.

In addition, the home minister has urged the public to cooperate in resolving the issue rather than escalate it, urging citizens to avoid similar situations in the future.



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