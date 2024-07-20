A 47-year-old female resident of Kengkhu village, passed away while in police custody in the early hours of Friday, July 19 in Arunachal's Changlang district.

As per initial reports, the detainee Khomlu Haisa was detained by the Changlang police on July 18 in connection with a suspected case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Tirap Superintendent of Police, Singjatla Singpho, who is currently overseeing the Changlang police station, confirmed the unfortunate news. He disclosed that a postmortem examination had been conducted, although the results were still pending at the time of reporting.

SP Singpho informed that a case of unnatural death has been registered, and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has been notified of the incident. Additionally, a judicial inquiry is currently underway to investigate the circumstances surrounding Haisa’s death. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

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