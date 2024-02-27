In an unfortunate incident, five members of a family died in a fatal accident in Kamle distrct after the car in which the family was travelling fell down in a deep gorge in Bopi Godak circle near Daporijo town.

As per preliminary reports, the car was being driven by Lompak Paksok and was escorting an ambulance carrying a seriously ill boy, Jarli Paksok, who was being transferred from TRIHMS Hospital of Naharlagun for further treatment.

According to police reports, the deceased include Tator Pakmen, Pakmar Paksok, Linya Yudik, Tajum Nuk, and Beto Marde. A three-year-old child, Libo Paksok, survived the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at Muri Mugli Hospital in Daporijo

Further details awaited.



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