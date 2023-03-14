Arunachal Police on March 14 arrested six sub-inspectors from police academy in Shillong, Meghalaya, for their alleged role in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam.

The six arrested sub-inspectors have been terminated from their services following arrest. The arrested persons have been identified as Yon Talom, Pakjum Gamlin, Jembang Darang, Kangkeng Garu, Kaling Jerang and Kali Yomcha.

The termination of the six cadet sub-inspectors were announced following an order dated March 3, from the Office of the Director General of Police, Itanagar, where it clearly mentioned that the actions of the accused cadet sub-inspectors have been found to be ‘unbecoming of a government servant’.

‘The arrested Cadet Sub-Inspector Pakjum Gamlin is under probation till 21/03/2024. Arrest of the probationer in connection with SIC/VIG/PS/Case No.12/2022 U/S 120(B)/406/409/420 IPC R/W Sec.7/8/13(2) P.C. Act 1988 pertaining to APPSC paper leakage scam is uncalled for an officer of law enforcing agency and amounts to misconduct of gravest nature. Moreover, the appointment of the Cadet Sub-Inspector Pakjum Gamlin in APP vide appointment order dated 22/03/2022 was subject to certain laid down conditions including termination at any time without assigning any reason(s) thereof. Now, therefore, I do hereby terminate the services of Cadet Sub-Inspector Pakjum Gamlin (U/S) with immediate effect. The termination notice dated 27/01/ 2023 is disposed of accordingly. He may file an appeal before DIGP(HQ) PHQ Itanagar against this order within a period of 45 days from the date of receipt of a copy of this order’, stated the order by Inspector General of Police, Itanagar for each of the arrested Cadet sub-inspectors.

Meanwhile, the main suspect in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) AE paper leak scam, former APPSC deputy secretary Taket Jerang, has been ordered to provide a handwriting specimen by the district and sessions court in Yupia's Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh.

“Given the gravity of the offense, the accused cannot refuse, unless subjected to coercive action, and it is at the court's discretion,” the CBI's public prosecutor argued.

Previously, Jerang had refused to provide his signature specimen.

In the meantime, Iken Bagra, father of Kendar and Kenjom, has had his interim bail extended to April 4 due to the month of bed rest recommended by the heart condition doctor.

However, the court denied Lotu Gadi's request for interim bail, the brother of the accused field investigator Loter Gadi.

Both Taket Jerang and TGT Obur Jerang have been charged in CBI Case No. 2.

“The chargesheet from the CBI has found that Obur Jerang, a history TGT, had bought the question paper from Taket Jerang but could not crack the questions,” Gyamar Ramesh, a member of the PAJSC, claimed.

"Later on, Taket Jerang was asked to resend the inquiry paper to Obur Jerang," Ramesh said.

Also read : Arunachal: Court directs prime accused in APPSC paper leak scam to submit handwriting specimen