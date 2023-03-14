The main suspect in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) AE paper leak scam, former APPSC deputy secretary Taket Jerang, has been ordered to provide a handwriting specimen by the district and sessions court in Yupia's Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh.

“Given the gravity of the offense, the accused cannot refuse, unless subjected to coercive action, and it is at the court's discretion,” the CBI's public prosecutor argued.

Previously, Jerang had refused to provide his signature specimen.

In the meantime, Iken Bagra, father of Kendar and Kenjom, has had his interim bail extended to April 4 due to the month of bed rest recommended by the heart condition doctor.

However, the court denied Lotu Gadi's request for interim bail, the brother of the accused field investigator Loter Gadi.

In CBI Case No. 2, Taket Jerang and TGT Obur Jerang, both have been charged.

“The chargesheet from the CBI has found that Obur Jerang, a history TGT, had bought the question paper from Taket Jerang but could not crack the questions,” Gyamar Ramesh, a member of the PAJSC, claimed.

"Later on, Taket Jerang needed to resend the inquiry paper to Obur Jerang," Ramesh said.

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