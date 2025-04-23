In a significant boost to sustainable livelihoods and local ecosystems, the Department of Fisheries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Indian Army, carried out a river ranching program and free fish seed distribution at the Government Trout Farm in Mechuka, Shi-Yomi District.

As part of the initiative, 6,000 Rainbow Trout fingerlings were released into the river at Lamang, close to the India-China border. The program aims to enhance fisheries resources, support local fish farmers, and allow Indian Army personnel to engage in fishing for both food and recreation.

The event was attended by Joyshil Taba, Director of Fisheries; Major Himat Singh of the 13 Granadiers; Major Viplam of the 22 Sikh Regiment; local fishery officials; and enthusiastic fish farmers from the region.



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“This program promotes sustainable fisheries management, ensures food security, and strengthens community ties,” said Taba. The Indian Army welcomed the initiative, highlighting its potential to support both the local population and the troops stationed in remote areas.

The Department of Fisheries expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for their cooperation and announced plans to continue similar programs across border districts to empower local communities and boost fishery-based livelihoods.