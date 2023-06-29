Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC) chairperson, Toko Sheetal, who spearheaded the foot march upto Delhi against corruption will contest against Kiren Rijiju in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, she joined Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) in New Delhi and said that she will give a tough fight to present Union Cabinet Minister for Earth & Science Kiren Rijiju in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

She was accorded a warm welcome after she landed at Holongi Airport of the state where she revealed that she will contest from Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency.



Rijiju won elections in 2004 from a BJP ticket and lost in 2009 to Takam Sanjoy congress candidate. In 2014 and 2019 simultaneously Rijiju won by a huge margin from Arunachal West parliamentary constituency.

Sheetal led the movement against corruption in August last year and marched with her team to Delhi in September. Upon reaching Delhi, they sat on dharna for more than one month to make apprise the central government of the corruption activities going on in the state government.

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