The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arunachal unit workers today accord a grand welcome to Sanjay Singh AAP MP at Dorjee Khandu convention hall of Itanagar.

During the mass joining programme here in Itanagar, AAP Arunachal's unit called for anti-corruption and rising electricity bills.

The program was attended by MP Rajya Sabha and AAP spokesperson, Sanjay Singh, along with Rajesh Sharma, who is in charge of the North East region.



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During the event, Sanjay Singh appealed to the people of Arunachal to stand against corruption and addressed various pressing issues facing Arunachal Pradesh. He criticized CM Pema Khandu for imposing expensive electricity bills on the state's residents, despite Arunachal being known for producing more power than it needs.

He expressed his gratitude to the large gathering of people who attended the joining program.

MP Singh stated that Arunachal is a living example of harmony as 26 major tribes with different dialects and languages and other states people live with harmony and brotherhood speaking the same Hindi language with all.

It is to be mentioned here that the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party is looking to build on its plan to establish a national presence in Arunachal as the assembly and hilly state will witness parliament elections simultaneously.