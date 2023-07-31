The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to contest both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh next year, the party’s state unit said in a statement.

According to the statement, Arunachal unit’s AAP president Yamra Taya expressed his concern on the prevailing situation in the state and outlined the major policies of the party which include repeal of Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (APUAPA), a solution to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak issue, providing free water, electricity, education and health to all.



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According to Toko Nikam, the party’s state general secretary, AAP is planning to hold a mass rally in Arunachal Pradesh soon. "In reply to the request, put forward by Nikam, the party will soon hold a mass rally in the state," the statement said.

Taya also said in the statement that AAP’s Arunachal unit leadership held a meeting with the party’s national secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak on the issues concerning the border state.