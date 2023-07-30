Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.) visited the forward post of 55 Battalion of Indo Tibetan Border Police at Khinzemane near the LAC in Tawang District on July 29.

During his visit, the Governor laid a wreath at the memorial of the martyrs of ‘Battle of Khinezemane’ in the 1962 Indo-China War and offered prayers at the locally revered ‘Holy Tree’, which relates the entry of His Holiness Dalai Lama into India in 1959.

The Governor also interacted with the personnel of ITBP and encouraged them to be alert and dedicated in their duty toward maintaining the territorial integrity of the Nation.



On the occasion, 55 Bn ITBP Commandant Vikrant Thapliyal briefed the Governor about the post and security measures.

Later, the Governor also visited Surba Samba Post and laid a wreath at Namkachu War Memorial and addressed troops, including troops of the Maratha Light Infantry, Gorkha Regiment, ITBP, and SSB.

He exhorted them to be alert and prepare themselves for any challenges.

The Governor also shared his experiences of dealing with the Chinese PLA in Ladakh, Sikkim, and Bhutan with the troops and gave finer points of border guarding.

Parnaik was appreciative of the good coordination and cooperation that prevails amongst the armed forces, the local administration, and the population.

He asked the security forces to assist the villagers and local administration for the implementation of the vibrant village project in Zemithang.

Earlier, Commander, 190 Mountain Brigade Brig. NM Bendigeri, SM briefed the Governor about the posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and security deployment in the sector.

Local MLA Smt Tsering Lhamu, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kangki Darang, Superintendent of Police DW Thungon, and Tawang Zila Parishad Chairman Leki Norbu were present on the occasion.

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