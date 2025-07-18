Arunachal ACB arrests executive engineer for bribe in rural power project

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Arunachal Pradesh on July 17 arrested Dogin Tade, Executive Engineer (Electrical) of the Sagalee Electrical Division, for allegedly accepting a bribe related to a rural electrification project under Parang Circle.

The arrest followed a complaint by Nabam Jaane, who accused Tade of demanding ₹7 lakh—13% of the total project bill—for clearing payments for the “Extension of 11KV line from Seema to Poteh village, including LT line and sub-station construction.” Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended Tade red-handed while accepting ₹40,000 as partial payment.

The tainted cash was recovered from his possession, and other incriminating materials were seized during the operation. A case has been registered under Sections 7 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The ACB has urged the public to report any instances of corruption to its office at the Civil Secretariat, Itanagar.



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