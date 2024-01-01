In a significant development for Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has proudly announced that the state has reached a historic milestone by providing 98 per cent of its households with potable tap water connections.

This achievement is part of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at ensuring safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections across rural India by 2024.

CM Khandu expressed his government's commitment to community well-being and stated that the remaining 2 per cent gap would soon be bridged, with the goal of reaching 100 per cent coverage in the near future. The success of this initiative reflects the determined efforts of Team Arunachal, who have been instrumental in logging this remarkable accomplishment.



Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Double lane steel arch bridge inaugurated over Sibo River

The Jal Jeevan Mission incorporates various sustainability measures, including greywater management, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting. It also emphasizes a community approach to water management, integrating extensive information, education, and communication as key components of the mission.

CM Khandu conveyed his gratitude and congratulations to all those involved for their sincerity and hard work, and he shared his best wishes for their future endeavours. The people of Arunachal Pradesh can look forward to a brighter tomorrow with the assurance of clean water access, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the state government and the support of the Jal Jeevan Mission.