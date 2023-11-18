In a major operation conducted by Assam Rifles in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, an active member of the NSCN (K-YA) faction was apprehended, according to reports on Saturday.

In addition to the insurgent, two overground workers were also detained. An official release stated that the trio was apprehended at the Indo-Myanmar border in the Jairampur circle of Changlang.

Recoveries from their possession included a cash amount of Rs 5,60,000 and other war-like stores.

Taking to platform X, the Assam Rifles wrote, “#AssamRifles prevented infilt of Insurgents for procurement of War like stores by apprehending one active insurgent of NSCN (K-YA) and two Overground Workers along with ₹5,60,000/- black money and other stores at Indo Myanmar Border in Jairampur circle, Arunachal Pradesh.”

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