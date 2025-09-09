Arunachal activist Tai Nime honoured at Oxford for a decade of social impact

Tai Nime, a noted social activist from Arunachal Pradesh, has brought global recognition to the state by winning the Excellence in Social Impact and Community Development Award at the 14th World Leaders Summit in Oxford, United Kingdom.

Hosted by Global Empire Events Limited and registered under Companies House, UK, the prestigious summit was held on August 31 at Keble College, University of Oxford. The event is known for convening some of the world’s most influential leaders and changemakers.

Nime became the first person from Arunachal Pradesh to be honoured on such a platform for her relentless humanitarian service and contributions to community development. Over the past decade, she has consistently donated half of her earnings to uplift underprivileged and marginalised sections of society.



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In her acceptance speech, Nime expressed deep gratitude and reaffirmed her dedication to social transformation. She dedicated the award to her late father, Tai Kanu, who had inspired her to pursue social work from a young age.

“Together as one Earth and one world, we can build a future based on compassion, love, service, and unity,” she said while receiving the honour.

The recognition has been widely lauded in Arunachal Pradesh, with many hailing it as a proud moment for the state.