The sporting arena in Arunachal Pradesh will see full-fledged action on May 13 when Boguli and Ledum will be locking horns in the finals of the ongoing Adi Banggo Football Tournament.

Borguli village knocked out Seram village by 2-1 and Ledum village team outscored Kiyit team by a comfortable margin of 4-1 on May 10, to meet in the finals, ahead of Lutor Giidii festival of the Adi tribe.



On May 2, 2023, the tournament's inaugural match with the theme "No to Drugs" featured 12 teams from 11 villages, including 2 teams from Kiyit village. Dr. Mandip Perme, District Medical Officer of Capital Complex, Itanagar, was the chief guest at the tournament's inaugural ceremony. Oni Panyang, President of the All East Siang Registered Contractors Association, was the guest of honor, and Token Saring, Addl, were also present. Supt. of Police, East Siang as Unique Visitor. Talking on the sideline of the competition, visitors Dr. Perme, Panyang and Saring encouraged the young people to play sports with the soul of sportsmanship while asking the adolescents to disregard any sort of chronic drug habits which are demolishing the existences of numerous adolescents today.

The Kiyit Youth Association, under the direction of Chairman Markin Saring, President Bising Megu, and General Secretary Gining Nibung Gamnoh, is coordinating the tournament with the Kiyit Swachh Abhiyan team. Markin Saring was informed that the winner would receive a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Also read : Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins silver in snatch event of Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023