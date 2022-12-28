Travel enthusiasts will not be able to go to Mayudia Pass for the time being due to rain and heavy snowfall.

The Lower Dibang Valley District Magistrate Soumya Sourabh advised tourists from Assam and neighbouring states not to visit to Mayudia Pass due to rain and heavy snowfall.

“…In view of the road blockade at Mayudia Pass due to heavy rain and snowfall public advisory is hereby made with immediate effect in the interest of safety and security of valuable lives and property of denizens of Lower Dibang Valey district and tourists from neighbouring states and Assam to refrain from travelling to Mayudia Pass till restoration of road connectivity…”, The advisory read.

The Regional Meteorological Centre on December 26 said that Arunachal Pradesh will witness snowfall while Assam will witness hailstorms in a few locations.

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''Light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours,'' a bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

The bulletin further said that a few places in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh may receive hailstorms during the period.

''Guwahati and Agartala will be the warmest cities in the region with temperatures like to be 29.1 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively,'' it added.

Meanwhile, the severe torture of winter season hit Moran in the Dibrugarh district as temperatures plummeted further after a late evening hailstorm whitewashing the green expanse of Upper Assam.

The temperature dropped even further, with the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting more rain in northeastern states.