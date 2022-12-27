The 12-hour capital Itanagar bandh which began on December 27 at 5 AM in Itanagar was observed in a peaceful manner, however, normal life in the capital came to a halt.

Although, the Arunachal district administration made elaborate security arrangements to thwart the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) bandh but failed.



This 12-hour bandh call over the (APPSC) Arunachal Pradesh Public Service commission paper leak case comes into effect disrupted normal life as it showed its full-fledged effect in the twin capital city of Arunachal Pradesh with thousands of protesters, sloganeering peacefully, walking down on national highway 52 amid the heavy security deployment.

Student Protesters were seen taking out rallies, and processions and raising slogans “Save Arunachal, Fulfill our demands”...Do not play with our future."

As per ground reports, no untoward incidents were reported from anywhere so far by the time of filing this report.

All Central government and private offices, educational institutions, shops and markets were closed.

However, few state government offices remained open with zero attendance and heavy security deployed on the streets.

In the morning hours, all types of business establishments remained closed in Naharlagun and Itanagar.

On the other hand, the state transport department accommodated a few buses with police escort in the morning to ferry office goers, according to the state transport superintendent, Itanagar.

Private and commercial vehicles were also off the road, while police and government vehicles were seen plying occasionally.

Also Read: Arunachal: Nyishi students union 12-hour bandh call over APPSC paper leak case comes into effect, disrupts normal life



All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU), the apex student body, has called the 12-hour bandh as part of its first phase of agitation to fulfil its 13-point charter of demands pertaining to the APPSC Arunachal Pradesh Public Service commission question paper leakage of the Assistant engineer examination which is the been investigated by state Constituted SIC special investigation team and CBI.

Arunachal capital witnessed a 12-hour bandh call given by the apex student body ANSU over the non-fulfilment of its demands in the ongoing CBI enquiry on the Question paper leakage scam in the state service commission, however, the home minister of Arunachal urged ANSU to withdraw the bandh but the union is adamant about its demand.

All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) has declared this first phase of the 12-hour ICR bandh today December 27 from 5 am to 5 pm following the failure of the state government to address 13-point charters of demand in connection to the APPSC question paper leakage scam.



Earlier the mass protest referendum rally was organised by ANSU over this huge scam issue of paper leakage in the service commission.

Addressing the media at the ANSU President Nabam Dodum said that the union along with the aggrieved aspirants under the banner, 'Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee-APPSC' has waited almost 4 months and the state government is yet to fulfil the demands.

He said the lackadaisical attitude, and thereby delay in accepting the entire 13-point demands in a go by the state government is the prime reason the union had to come up with the bandh call. And, if the demands are not addressed after this first phase of the bandh call, the union will continue its democratic movement further.

"We expected the appeal of the aspirants is being heard as well and be positively responded to. Now, it seems like the assurance of the state government is just an eyewash tactic. Moreover, the union and the aspirant are not satisfied with the recent cabinet decision on the APPSC paper leakage issue," he said, adding that the cabinet has only addressed a few points from the 13-point demands of the union.

Recently, the state cabinet made the decision to initiate a fast-paced departmental inquiry against government officials involved in the APPSC paper leakage issue, to frame rules for the implementation of the whistle-blower Act and a grievances cell of APPSC to be overhauled and strengthen.

"The entire demands of the union should be met in a go and not in a phase-wise. ANSU is hell-bent to resolve the matter and will ensure it unless the demand is fulfilled," he added.

This APPSC Arunachal Public Service Commission Assistant Engineer paper leakage came to light on 29 August after written information was received by the police from one Gyamar Padang, a candidate of the APPSC AE examination, claiming that he suspected that the question paper had been leaked.