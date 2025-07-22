Arunachal advances critical healthcare services with organ transplant society meet

In a major push to improve life-saving healthcare infrastructure within the state, the 2nd Governing Body Meeting of the Chief Minister Organ Transplant Society was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The meeting reaffirmed the state government's resolve to make organ transplant facilities available within Arunachal Pradesh, thereby reducing reliance on out-of-state medical institutions and easing the financial and emotional strain on patients and their families.

Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, Advisor to Health Dr. Mohesh Chai, Commissioner and Secretary of Health, Director of TRIHMS, Secretary of RK Mission Hospital, and other senior officials from the Health Department participated in the deliberations.



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The meeting focused on strategies to build institutional capacity, strengthen hospital infrastructure, and frame effective guidelines for organ donation and transplantation in the state.

Chief Minister Khandu emphasised the importance of timely interventions and collaboration between public and private stakeholders to create a robust and ethical transplant ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh.

The society, which functions as a nodal body to oversee organ transplant policy and implementation, is expected to play a crucial role in transforming healthcare delivery in the northeastern state.