Arunachal launches traffic police training in Itanagar for new high-tech interceptor

In a bid to strengthen road safety and curb traffic violations, the Itanagar Capital Region has begun training sessions for traffic police personnel on the use of a newly introduced interceptor system.

The initiative marks a significant step forward in modernising traffic enforcement and enhancing public safety across Arunachal Pradesh.

The interceptor, equipped with advanced technologies for real-time tracking and automated speed detection, is expected to help law enforcement monitor and control overspeeding more efficiently. Once deployed, officials anticipate the system will play a pivotal role in reducing road accidents and promoting disciplined driving.



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Speaking during the training, officials emphasised that the interceptor’s capabilities will enable faster identification of violations and more effective enforcement of traffic norms. “This is not just about technology—it’s about saving lives,” one official said, underlining the importance of adapting to smart traffic management systems.

The training program reflects a forward-looking approach by the state authorities to ensure road discipline, enforce regulations more rigorously, and create safer commuting experiences for all road users.