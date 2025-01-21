Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tseten Chombay inaugurated the Arunachal Adventure Tour and witnessed the launch of paragliding activities in Morshing, West Kameng district.

The event showcased the region's serene beauty and rich cultural heritage, adding a new dimension to its tourism potential.

The paragliding site, located above the historic Holy Lhagyala Monastery at an elevation of 2,750 meters—higher than the renowned Bir Billing site in Himachal Pradesh—offers a breathtaking experience for adventure enthusiasts.

Gliders can enjoy an exhilarating flight lasting 7 to 8 minutes, providing a unique perspective of the region’s stunning landscapes.

MLA Chombay lauded the efforts of Yeshi Dorjee Bapu, Chairman of Arunachal Adventure Tour Morshing, along with members Lobsang Nima, Sangey Tenzin, and Sonam Gechen, for transforming this ambitious vision into reality.



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He also appreciated the skilled paragliding pilots and instructors—Sangey Chatup from Darjeeling, Keshab Adikari, and Santosh Rai from Sikkim—who ensured a safe and thrilling experience for visitors.

The ceremony was further graced by the presence of ZPM Tashi Wangchu, State Election Commissioner Rinchin Tashi Bapu, Northeast India Tourism Federation VP Tsering Wange, Mandal President Sangey Gombu Thongdok, and other dignitaries, including senior leaders and engineers from the region.

The event also welcomed international guests Mr. David and Ms. Eleanor Milligam from Australia, along with Adv. Kumar Sundaram. They have traveled to Morshing to share their expertise and serve as guest teachers at Kunphen Residential School. MLA Chombay expressed his delight at their involvement, emphasizing the region's hospitality and global appeal.

Encouraging adventure seekers to explore Morshing, Chombay said, "This initiative reflects the vibrant spirit of Arunachal Pradesh. I urge all enthusiasts to experience the thrill of paragliding and embrace the unparalleled warmth and hospitality of Morshing, Sanglem, and Domkho Village (MSD)."

The launch of paragliding activities is set to position Arunachal Pradesh as a premier destination for adventure tourism.

With its serene landscapes, cultural richness, and thrilling adventure opportunities, the region promises an unforgettable experience for visitors from around the globe.

This milestone not only showcases Arunachal's tourism potential but also highlights the collaborative efforts of local communities and stakeholders in promoting the state's natural and cultural treasures.