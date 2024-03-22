After having missed out in the race for getting BJP ticket of 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency among his other five ticket aspirants from within BJP, Oken Tayeng choose to contest against BJP candidate Lombo Tayeng by People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) ticket as per the demand and appeal of the general public of 39th Mebo constituency who want to see a new face in 39th Mebo this time around.



Oken Tayeng was given rounding welcome reception at Raneghat bridge point, the entry to 39th Mebo constituency by his supporters and well-wishers and a mass public rally was conducted by using bikes and cars which covered villages like Ayeng, Mebo, Silluk, Ngopok, Kiyit, Motum, Ralling and Sigar. After the mass rally, a public meeting was organized at the camp of team Oken Tayeng at Mebo wherein a huge gathering of people extended their undying support to Tayeng.

In his public address, Oken Tayeng said that he had given up the desire and will to contest the election after having missed the BJP ticket. “After missing out in the ticket race among our six aspirants, I had lost interest in contesting the election, because there are huge complications in fighting elections from non-ruling tickets. So, I had attended a public meeting at Namsing village recently to convey my message to my supporters and well-wishers that I do not have any more desire to contest the election as we missed the ticket this time around. However, you people of the area insisted and urged me to fight the election by stating that you all saw in me a face of change in the Mebo constituency in place of Lombo Tayeng who has been the face of MLA since 1990. So, with no option left, I too decided to live upto your expectation and took the ticket of PPA to fight the ensuing election”, added Tayeng emotionally.

Oken Tayeng also re-assured his supporters and well-wishers of best developments in 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency if he is elected as a MLA. His priority area for development would be mega flood control measures along the left bank of Siang river which can be also used as a major road communication, meaning, flood control boulder bunds-cum-road project. Such a two-in-one project would not only have eased the flood menace concern and road communication issues in the lower part of Mebo, but it would have also promoted river view tourism as well as wildlife tourism in the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary. So, Tayeng urged all his well-wishers and supporters to work harder to ensure win in the ensuing election as he too has made up his mind to be the change of his people.



Meanwhile, Gongkom Tayeng, who was one among the six BJP ticket aspirants informed that he too ardently supports Oken Tayeng and he has strong belief that Oken will win this time. One of the senior BJP leaders from 39th Mebo who had held the post of state BJP leadership at eastern parliamentary constituency before, Lining Pertin, also showed his unparalleled support to Oken Tayeng and is ready to join PPA along with many other BJP office bearers from the constituency who left BJP to ensure victory of Oken Tayeng.

While Upok Ratan, President, PPA Mebo block said that, hundreds and thousands of supporters participated in today’s reception cum mass rally. He repeated the statements of former BJP office bearers and said that more than 90% of BJP office bearers and supporters are now with Oken Tayeng. “Even if BJP Mandal does not agree on mass resignations, we have sent our resignation letter to BJP state president and we won’t say much, the outcome of the election will show everything in coming days", added Upok Ratan.