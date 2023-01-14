The All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) on January 13 urged the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (APPSU) to reconsider its stand over the demand for declaring null and void the scam-ridden exams conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), following the paper leak.

The students' union further questioned the Arunachal government as to how it would be able to classify genuine and fake candidates for all the examinations which witnessed anomalies since 2014.

''No doubt the government cannot directly declare the examinations null and void. It has to be through legislation or would recommend to the court, but here we want to see the government stand,'' ANSU president Nabam Dodum said.

Dodum further appealed to the genuine aspirants to come forward and undergo a narcoanalysis test.

''If they are truly genuine, go through narcoanalysis and help the investigating agency to identify and determine genuine candidates,'' he added.

Commenting on declaring the examination null and void, Dodum said, ''ANSU sees these null and void different aspects. There are many candidates who haven't got a fair chance to sit in the examinations''.

He also claimed that the commission has been running weak standard operating procedures (SOP) for examinations and eventually leaving a safe passage for cash-for-job.

The ANSU also called for a logical conclusion of the investigation against then APPSC chairman Nopi Nabam and other commission members as no arrest has been made above Taket Jerang by the investigating agency.

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