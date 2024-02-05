The alumni of the Economic Department of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat comprising a total of 20 members came together in the rejuvenation of the office room, and donation of two whiteboards and four chairs to the economic department today under the theme ‘honouring the roots’ as a payback gestures to their department and the college.

The donated items were received by the HoD of the Economics department and the Principal of the college amidst the presence of the Vice-Principal, various department HoDs, alumni members etc.

On behalf of the alumni group, Dr Apilang Apum explained the reason for their coming together to do the payback moves.

“When I joined as a faculty member, I found the department room in a pitiable condition, and the department was still using the same old blackboard. So, when I contacted my fellow bathmats informing them about the department’s condition they all willingly agreed and we decided to do the needful”, added Apum.



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While speaking on the sideline of the pay-back ceremony, Nong Tayeng, Head of the Department of Economics expressed his gratitude and thankfulness to the team of alumni of the economic department actively led by Dr. Apilang Apum for the kind gesture shown to the department. “I believe such good steps by the alumni group, especially from 2009-2012 batches with the support of other previous batches will motivate other departments and batches to contribute back to their college and the departments where they did study during their college days.”, said Nong Tayeng.

On the part of the Vice Principal and Principal, Dr. Leki Sitang and Dr. Tasi Taloh, both also expressed their thankfulness to the alumni group and appreciated the kind gestures. Both Sitang and Taloh opined that the other alumni groups will also follow suit and help their respective departments and the college, as usually, government funding is minimal in government-aided colleges.

The college authorities also felt that such rejuvenation of the department room would help the college get a good rating for this state’s oldest college in view of the NAAC team's possible visit to the college next September or October this year.