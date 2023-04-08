Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ in Kibithoo, a border village in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh on April 10, 2023, said an official statement.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has approved the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP) with central components of Rs 4800 crore including Rs 2500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for the Financial Years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

''VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme under which 2967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh, and UT of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development. In the first phase, 662 villages have been identified for priority on coverage, which includes 455 villages in Arunachal Pradesh,'' the statement added.

As per the statement, the Vibrant Villages Programme will help in improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and encourage people to stay in their native locations thereby reversing the outmigration from these villages and adding to the security of the border. District Administration with the help of appropriate mechanisms at the block and panchayat level will prepare Action Plans for the identified village to ensure 100 per cent saturation of central and state schemes.

The focus areas of interventions identified for the development of villages include road connectivity, drinking water, electricity including solar and wind energy, mobile and internet connectivity, tourist centers, multi-purpose centers, and healthcare infrastructure and wellness centers.

Shah will also inaugurate nine Micro Hydel Projects of the Arunachal Pradesh government constructed under the “Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme” in Kibithoo, on April 10, 2023, which will empower people living in border villages.

''He will also inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh), Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala), and Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh),'' he added.

Besides this, Union Home Minister will also interact with ITBP personnel at Kibithoo.

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