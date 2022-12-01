Dasanglu Pul, MLA from Hayuliang constituency attended the celebration of Indigenous Faith Day at Hayuliang, Anjaw District.

The day has been celebrated for safeguarding and promoting the indigenous faiths that exist across the state.

Other special guests who were part of the celebration are- Pradeepan, National Co-Convenor, Sheemantha Chetha Mancha, Dinesh, Project Coordinator, Hands Foundation Delhi, DC Anjaw, SP Anjaw, ADC Hayuliang, Sange Tashi, AGS IFCSAP (A.P).

On the other hand, the Arunachal Pradesh state BJP on December 1 celebrated Nagaland Statehood Day in Itanagar.

State BJP convenor Takir Kurdu informed that the celebration is a part of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Abhiyan which will ignite national feelings and brotherhood.

Also Read: No corruption during BJP rule in Arunachal, says State BJP Convenor

Speaking on the recent protest against the BJP Government by Arunachal Against Corruption, Takir Kurdu said that the protest is politically motivated and some ex-MLAs are behind this. He said that this protest is to defame the State BJP Government.

"Their main motto is to target the present BJP government in the state and CM Pema khandu in particular who is a popular young and dynamic leader with a vision of development in his mind," Kurdu said.

Kurdu stated that they use innocent citizens to fulfil their political motives and further stated that they will never succeed in doing so. Kurdu said that there was a time when corruption was at its peak in Arunachal Pradesh. But, once the BJP came into power all corruption disappeared from Arunachal, he added.

Speaking on the APPSC paper leak scam case strict action has already been taken against the culprits by the state government.

“The case has been handed over to CBI. More than 25 accused have been arrested so far and more arrests will be made soon.” Kurdu said.