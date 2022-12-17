Amid the Indo-China border clash in Tawang, Anjaw district bordering China is developing in a fast and steady manner under the leadership of a woman MLA since six years.

Dasanglu Pul, the lone woman MLA of BJP representing Anjaw district dedicatedly working to uplift the economy of citizens of Anjaw district by making it a tourism hub of the state as various places like the last village of Kibitho bordering China, Dong village which receives first sunrise in the country are situated in this huge Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Pal is the wife of former Chief Minister Late Kalikho Pul and after the demise of her husband in 2016 she got elected as MLA from Hayuliang town on a BJP ticket.

In the last six years, the Pema Khandu-led BJP government in the state has carried out various infrastructures in the district.

''Roads connectivity is going to improve as several road constructions under BRO and other private construction companies are working restless and soon Anjaw will become the hottest tourist destination of the entire country,'' Pul to India Today NE.

Some of the development works carried out by BJP are the Additional District Office at Hayuliang, VIP Suite with conference hall at Ampani Government Lodge Khupa, the newly constructed building of Government Higher Secondary School Hawai, Bust Statue cum Memorial of Late Kalikho Pul Former CM, Park with Children's playground and Executive engineer UD along with Housing Office building.

Besides this, a playground with a sitting capacity of more than two thousand audiences is under construction in Hawaii town which is the headquarter of Anjaw district.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has recently launched a model village aiming to develop selected border villages with all facilities by dovetailing various central and state government schemes.

A total of three villages in the Anjaw district namely Kaho, Musai, and Kibithoo are selected in the entire state for the model village.

Anjaw district was created in 2004 by splitting off from the Lohit district and shares two international borders China on the north and Myanmar on the East. Hawai town which is situated at an altitude of 1296 metres above sea level is the district headquarter and is located on the banks of the Lohit river.

Anjaw is the easternmost district in India and the furthest villages towards the border with China are Dong, Walong, Kibithu, and Kaho. During the 1962 Indo-China War parts of Anjaw district were briefly occupied by China, being a disputed border region, many camps of the Indian army have always been present in Anjaw.

The main crops of Anjaw are maize, millet, rice, beans, cardamom, orange, pears, plum, and apple.

Deputy Commissioner of Anjaw district Talo Jerang while speaking exclusively to India Today NE informed that all the central sponsored schemes like PMGSY, PMAY, Krishi loan schemes under agriculture and horticulture, Mid-day meal schemes in all the government schools, MNREGA, and others are properly been implemented by the administration.

''Sometimes there is a shortage of staff in the district during monsoon as the road connectivity gets affected due to landslides but soon all will be resolved after the completion of trans highway road in Anjaw which is under construction,'' Jerang further admitted.

Also read: Arunachal: BRO constructed 3,097 km of roads in state in last five years, says Centre