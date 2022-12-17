The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has constructed a total of 3,097 km of roads in Arunachal Pradesh in the last five years, the government informed the parliament on December 16.

Besides this, the government also informed that the BRO has constructed around 3,140 km in the Union Territory of Ladakh in the last five years.

The Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt also informed Lok Sabha that the Ministry of Defence has entrusted the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) with the construction of roads in border areas, as per priority fixed by Army based on a five-year Long Term Roll over Works Plan (LTRoWP).

''A total of 257 roads spanning 13,525.417 km have been built in the last five years, in 10 states and three Union territories,'' revealed data shared by Bhatt.

The BRO has constructed 64 roads spanning 3,097 km in Arunachal Pradesh and 43 roads spanning 3,140 km in Ladakh in the last five years, the data said further.

As per the shared data, the details of roads constructed in other states and Union Territories include -- 18 roads (663.535 km) in Sikkim; 22 roads (947.21 km) in Uttarakhand; 61 roads (2381.963km) in UT of Jammu and Kashmir' 13 roads (884.309 km) in Rajasthan.

''In addition, the Government of India is implementing the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) through the State Governments/ UT Administrations in habitations located within 0-10 kms from the first habitation at the international border in 117 border districts of 16 States and 2 UTs,'' Bhatt informed.

He further said that the main objective of the BADP is to meet the special developmental needs and well-being of the people living in remote and inaccessible areas situated near the International Boundary (IB) and to provide the border areas with essential infrastructure through a convergence of BADP and other central/states/UT/local schemes.

''Over the last five financial years, Rs 2,975.22 crore has been released to states/UTs,'' he added.

Also read: Arunachal Farmers Union claim lack of mega food park in the state depriving farmers