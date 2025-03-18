Anjaw district successfully launched the Special Vaccination Campaign 3.0 at KPMDH's Conference Hall, Swami Camp, Hayuliang, reinforcing its commitment to child immunization and public health.

The campaign aims to:

✅ Enhance Td10 and Td16 vaccination coverage

✅ Achieve 95% immunization for MR1 and MR2

✅ Ensure all eligible children (6 weeks–1 year) receive the Pentavalent-1 vaccine

✅ Eliminate zero-dose children



Also Read: Special vaccination campaign 3.0 launched in Arunachal’s Leparada district

The event was attended by Anjaw SP Riki Kamsi, Hayuliang CO Nyalen Hakom, BJP district president Bakhetso Tawsik, and other officials.

In a parallel initiative to combat Tuberculosis (TB), Minister and Anjaw MLA Dasanglu Pul adopted three TB patients, ensuring their access to essential treatment and care.

"Together, we move forward towards a healthier Anjaw, a healthier Arunachal," MLA Pul stated, reaffirming the district's commitment to public health.