The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Arunachal Pradesh government, demanding the immediate cancellation of the arbitrary relocation of the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) from Naharlagun to Resi-Yorbe, Riddi (Taluk Rijo) in Upper Subansiri District.

In a strongly worded representation to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, ANSU condemned the unilateral decision by the Secretary of SJETA, accusing him of bypassing official procedures and misleading the public by falsely claiming that land was unavailable in Naharlagun. The union alleged that this move was an attempt to divert a sanctioned project away from the Papum Pare region.



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Key Demands by ANSU:

Immediate Cancellation of EMRS Relocation – The union has urged the government to halt the transfer and find a suitable location within Papum Pare District as per the original plan.

Suspension of Secretary, SJETA & Inquiry – ANSU has called for the immediate suspension of the official responsible and the formation of a Fact-Finding Committee to investigate the intentions behind the decision.

Warning of Mass Protests

ANSU has warned that if the government fails to act within 10 days, the union will launch widespread protests and further action to protect the developmental rights of the Papum Pare and Capital Complex region.

Calling the move an attack on the rightful beneficiaries of the project, ANSU has urged authorities to act swiftly in the interest of justice and transparency.