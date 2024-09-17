The Arunachal Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (APMCC) and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today held the Nari Nyay Andolan at Siang Guest House in Pasighat, East Siang District. The event, led by APMCC State President Chuku Nachi and APCC State Vice-President Toko Mina, saw participation from key office bearers of APMCC, District Mahila Congress Committee (DMCC), and City Mahila Congress Committee (CMCC) across East Kameng and Itanagar.

During the gathering, the leaders criticized the BJP-led governments at both the state and central levels for delaying the implementation of the 33% women reservation bill despite its passage. Chuku Nachi pointed out the government's failure to implement the bill in recent elections and called for it to be enforced in upcoming state polls. Toko Mina highlighted ongoing issues like rising cases of rape, domestic violence, and delays in delivering justice under the POCSO Act, accusing the government of neglecting women's welfare.

The event also saw Pasighat Municipal Councilors raise concerns over government interference in local governance, demanding support from the Congress to address these issues.

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