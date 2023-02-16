The Arunachal Pradesh Public service Commission (APPSC) aspirants have called for a bandh on February 17, 2023.

The bandh has been declared from 5 AM on February 17.

On the other hand, in the view of indefinite bandh calls given by some individuals/organisations, the Executive Magistrates are hereby deployed for maintaining law and order in different sectors of the Capital Complex.

Further, the ADC, Capital, and Itanagar shall be the overall in charge and meet the Magistrates for updates from time to time. Also The superintendent of Police, Capital is directed to deploy sufficient police force with the Magistrate on duty.

Meanwhile, an order under Section 144 CrPC dated February 16 has been issued prohibiting the gathering or assembly of three or more persons exempting government officials and security forces on duty within a radius of 300 meters around the Raj Bhawan and Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Itanagar.

It has been reported through social media that some individuals/groups of individuals have declared an indefinite strike/bandh call w.e.f 05.00 AM of 17. February'2023 which though has been declared illegal and unlawful by the District Administration.

Also Read: Arunachal Join Steering Committee holds mass rally, demands postponement of swearing-in of APPSC chairman

Sachin Rana, IAS, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate, Capital, Itanagar in the exercise of the power, under Section 144 Cr. PC has prohibited the gathering or assembly of four or more persons exempting government officials.

Itanagar on February 16 witnessed a mass rally of the aspirant candidates and the public as they started their movement against Arunachal Pradesh Public service Commission (APPSC) paper leakage scam.

Pan Arunachal Join Steering Committee (PAJSC) observed a mass movement against APPSC paper leakage scams and claimed that this scam allegedly murdered many potential and genuine candidates hoping to crack the apex recruiting commission in the state.

The mass rally was carried from Akashdeep to Tennis Court Itanagar which was joined by the mass public from all walks of life.

The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee on February 13 submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh highlighting its previous demands and also against the appointment of the APPSC's new chairman and its members.