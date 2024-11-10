The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has confirmed that the date for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) preliminary, set for 15 December, will not be altered, despite circulating rumors suggesting a possible postponement.

The commission urged candidates not to be swayed by fake news and reiterated that the exam schedule remains intact.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE APPSC Secretary, Parul Gaur said that the exam date remains the same and will be held on December 15 as scheduled.

The APPSCCE prelims, which are highly anticipated by candidates, will be conducted after a three-year hiatus. Aspirants have already received notifications and are in the process of submitting their application forms. This examination marks an important event for candidates who have been preparing diligently.

The APPSC has been under scrutiny in recent years, particularly after the late Gyamar Padang, a whistleblower, exposed a major paper leak scandal. Padang, a candidate for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) post in 2021, filed a complaint with the Itanagar police, suspecting that the AE exam paper had been compromised. The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) arrested several individuals, including the then APPSC Deputy Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations, Taket Jerang. The case is now under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

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