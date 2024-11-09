A mass awareness program focusing on wildlife protection and conservation was conducted by the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) at Tajgi under the Paramputu circle in Keyi Panyor District. Organized in collaboration with the district administration, the event attracted a significant number of attendees, including intellectuals, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Gaon Burahs (GBs), and members of local communities, all united in support of sustainable environmental practices.

Themed "Say No to Wildlife Animals and Birds Meat," the program served as a platform to emphasize the importance of preserving wildlife by discouraging the hunting and consumption of wild animals and birds. As part of the ongoing "Airgun Surrender Abhiyan," launched under the leadership of former Environment and Forest Minister and current Home and PHED Minister in Pema Khandu's government, 22 airguns were surrendered at the event. The campaign, lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already seen over 2,000 firearms, including SBBL/DBBL guns, handed over to authorities, reflecting growing support for the conservation effort.

In his remarks, Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang praised the initiative's reach and impact, noting its role in fostering a new attitude toward conservation and underscoring the need for continued collective efforts to protect wildlife. He emphasized the goal of sensitizing the public to the importance of living in harmony with nature and minimizing ecological disruption.

NES Lower Subansiri in-charge Tabia Chobin was among the central NES representatives present, underscoring the society’s commitment to this cause and pledging to continue advocating for sustainable practices. Throughout the day-long event, NES leaders and participants alike highlighted the importance of eco-friendly practices to safeguard local ecosystems and biodiversity.

Dr. Taba Heli, a scientist and Director of Agriculture and Marketing at TD Neckom, addressed attendees as a resource person, providing insights into human ecology, the interdependence of ecosystems, and the critical impact of wildlife on the global climate. He underscored the necessity of protecting natural habitats as a means of combating climate change and preserving biodiversity.

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